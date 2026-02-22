Snow chances possible today, Monday with gusty winds and cold temps

Jim Minutilli of Dayton carries a shovel and salt to take care of sidewalks covered with falling snow. STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Jim Minutilli of Dayton carries a shovel and salt to take care of sidewalks covered with falling snow. STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL
Weather
By
20 minutes ago
X

Snow chances and cold temperatures are in the forecast for today and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said snow is expected before 1 p.m., followed by snow showers between 1 and 3 p.m.

Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible, according to the NWS.

Skies will remain overcast with highs near 35 degrees. Expect wind gusts between 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, which will add to the colder temps.

More snow showers are expected over a cloudy night, specifically before 2 a.m. The NWS said new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Lows are predicted to be around 24 degrees, with winds around 15 mph, and gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday brings a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Highs are expected to be around 34 degrees, accompanied by winds gust of 16 mph, and gusts as high as 26 mph.

In Other News
1
Moderate temps will turn cooler, snow shower chances possible Sunday
2
Gusty winds, minor flooding possible after after storms, tornado...
3
Dense fog advisory in effect, visibility could be affected
4
Warming trend continues with spring-like temperatures expected next...
5
MORE SNOW: Up to 3 inches expected today, lower temps move in tonight

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.