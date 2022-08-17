Slight chance of rain this afternoon; Partly cloudy, warm through Friday

It will be partly cloudy and warm today, with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will decrease in the evening for mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs will be around 81 degrees, falling to around 61 degrees overnight.
Thursday will be a little warmer and mostly sunny, with highs around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 62 degrees.
On Friday, highs will be around 86 degrees under mostly clear skies. It will be mostly clear on Friday night, with lows around 65 degrees.
In Other News
About the Author