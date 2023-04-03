Rainy with storms today and this week, warm temps incoming

Rain, storms and warm temperatures are on the forecast this week.
Today has a chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be mostly cloudy and warm-like, with a high near 68 degrees.
New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms may occur overnight. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy but mild.
The overnight temperature will fall around 53 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be near 78 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 67 degrees. Breezy conditions will occur overnight as well.
A 90% chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday with a thunderstorm possible after 8 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to NWS.
Along with rain throughout the day and night, windy conditions are expected, too. The high will be 78 degrees and the low will fall around 43 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny but mild. The overall high will be in the mid-50s and the overnight low will fall around 34 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and clear but dry conditions mark Thursday night.
