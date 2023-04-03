Rainy with storms today and this week, warm temps incoming

A 90% chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday with a thunderstorm possible after 8 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to NWS.

Along with rain throughout the day and night, windy conditions are expected, too. The high will be 78 degrees and the low will fall around 43 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but mild. The overall high will be in the mid-50s and the overnight low will fall around 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and clear but dry conditions mark Thursday night.