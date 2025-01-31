Rainy, breezy, warm today ahead of mild weekend

Today will start rainy, falling to a chance of showers in the late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The chance of scattered showers will continue until around midnight.
Skies will clear somewhat in the afternoon, but clouds will increase again in the evening for a mostly cloudy night.
Breezy with rain at times today. Fog in spots this morning. pic.twitter.com/IXoZgEQYNg— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 31, 2025
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with highs around 57 degrees with breezy winds. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible.
Lows will be around 31 degrees tonight.
Clouds will decrease again on Saturday for mostly sunny skies and a high around 37 degrees, then rise again overnight for mostly cloudy skies with lows around 33 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy during the day and overnight, with highs around 55 degrees and lows around 43 degrees.
About the Author