Rainy, breezy, warm today ahead of mild weekend

Breezy with rain at times today. Fog in spots this morning. pic.twitter.com/IXoZgEQYNg — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 31, 2025

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with highs around 57 degrees with breezy winds. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible.

Lows will be around 31 degrees tonight.

Clouds will decrease again on Saturday for mostly sunny skies and a high around 37 degrees, then rise again overnight for mostly cloudy skies with lows around 33 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy during the day and overnight, with highs around 55 degrees and lows around 43 degrees.