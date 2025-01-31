Rainy, breezy, warm today ahead of mild weekend

A man holds an umbrella as he crosses High Street in the rain Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024 in Hamiilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A man holds an umbrella as he crosses High Street in the rain Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024 in Hamiilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Weather
By
Updated Jan 31, 2025
X

Today will start rainy, falling to a chance of showers in the late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The chance of scattered showers will continue until around midnight.

Skies will clear somewhat in the afternoon, but clouds will increase again in the evening for a mostly cloudy night.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with highs around 57 degrees with breezy winds. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible.

Lows will be around 31 degrees tonight.

Clouds will decrease again on Saturday for mostly sunny skies and a high around 37 degrees, then rise again overnight for mostly cloudy skies with lows around 33 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy during the day and overnight, with highs around 55 degrees and lows around 43 degrees.

In Other News
1
Drier and milder weather continues into today, Monday
2
Mild weather expected through weekend
3
Increasing clouds today, rain tonight
4
Sunny, breezy, chilly weather today; Rain returns tomorrow
5
Sunny but very breezy today, increasing clouds tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.