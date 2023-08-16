Patchy fog this morning; Mostly sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be mostly clear and cool tonight, with lows around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be breezy and a little warmer. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon. Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will rise a little around sundown, then fall away again around midnight. Clouds will decrease again for mostly clear skies after midnight. Lows will be around 59 degrees.

Friday will be sunny, with highs rising to around 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 56 degrees.

