Partly sunny with chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon; Air quality alert in effect until midnight

While partly sunny skies roll in for the start of the week, there’s potential for a few strong storms to become severe this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The primary severe weather threats may involve damaging winds and large hail. Highs will be near in the lower 80s, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s overnight.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties on Sunday into tonight as a result of the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

Sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity to decrease the potential for health issues, according to NWS.

People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution, the NWS said.

Conditions tonight will be partly cloudy but rainy with a few showers and storms possible before 1 a.m.

Tuesday brings a mostly sunny horizon and warm temperatures, with a high of 84 degrees. Rain chances return Tuesday night with additional showers and storms possible after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and the low will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday involves a mostly cloudy day with a 60% chance of precipitation and storms after 2 p.m., followed by a mostly cloudy and rainy overnight.

The high of the day will be 82 degrees, and the low of the day will be 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and very hot with returning rain shower and storm chances after 2 p.m. Expect a quiet overnight with a partly cloudy sky and a 30% chance of precipitation.

Highs will be near 87 degrees, and lows will be near 67 degrees.