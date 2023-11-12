Partly sunny to start off with before gradually becoming sunnier today, clear skies tonight

High pressure will result in dry conditions through at least midweek, with temperatures trending from slightly below normal to slightly above normal through the first part of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Dry conditions are expected until late week when rain chances will finally return, the NWS continued.

Today will start off partly sunny before gradually becoming sunnier. The evening will have a light and varied wind with skies turning clear tonight. Highs will be near 57 degrees, while lows will fall around 34 degrees.

Monday will be bright sunshine and much warmer temperatures compared to the weekend. Clear skies return Monday night as well. The high will be near 62 degrees, while the low will drop into the lower 30s.

A mostly sunny sky is set for Tuesday with a high near 59 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low of 37 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny but relatively cool with a high of 62 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but cool as well.

The low will fall around 43 degrees.