Partly sunny, cold with light winds today

Adrian Jaynes, 15, flies in the air sledding down the hill at Standpipe Park Sunday. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with light winds and highs around 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 21 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 42 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 31 degrees.

Temperatures will rise more on Monday, with highs reaching near 51 degrees, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 40 degrees.

