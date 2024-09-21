Mostly sunny, hot today; Rain to return Sunday afternoon

Weather
By
1 hour ago
Today will be mostly sunny and hot before much-needed showers arrive on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There may also be patchy fog to begin with for more northerly or western counties in the Dayton area.

Highs will be around 91 degrees today, falling to a low around 65 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Clouds will increase starting a little before dawn on Sunday for a mostly cloudy, hot day. Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms starting early Sunday afternoon, and are expected to continue throughout the night.

Highs will be around 90 degrees, falling to lows around 67 degrees.

Monday’s forecast is similar to Sunday’s, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day and overnight. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler during the day, though, with highs around 79 degrees, falling to a low around 64 degrees overnight.

