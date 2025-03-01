Mostly cloudy with chance of flurries today

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of flurries after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 34 degrees.
[7:30 PM] Breezy conditions continue overnight as a cold front pushes south. Much colder air and a few snow showers are expected behind the cold front on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1zcH5y14wn— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 1, 2025
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 18 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with highs around 38 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 24 degrees.
It will be a little warmer on Monday, with highs around 47 degrees under partly sunny skies.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 37 degrees.
About the Author