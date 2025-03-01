Mostly cloudy with chance of flurries today

Workers have to remove snow from their cars Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 before going home. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of flurries after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 34 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 18 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 38 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 24 degrees.

It will be a little warmer on Monday, with highs around 47 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 37 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.