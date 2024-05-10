Mostly cloudy, cool today; Breezy with chance of rain tomorrow

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with highs around 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will decrease this evening for a partly cloudy night, though clouds will build up again ahead of a chance of showers before dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 47 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and cool, with a chance of showers throughout the day and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 68 degrees and gusts will be as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows around 46 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs around 74 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 55 degrees.
