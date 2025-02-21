Mostly cloudy, cold today ahead of sunnier weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy and cold, with highs around 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, skies will clear as temperatures fall to around 14 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with highs peaking above freezing at around 35 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 22 degrees.
Temperatures will rise a little more on Sunday, with highs around 42 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
The NWS predicts clouds will build back up Sunday night, with breezy winds before dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 33 degrees.
