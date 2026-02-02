Breaking: MORE SNOW: Multiple rounds of snow expected this week

Warmer temperatures are forecasted this week, but it will still be unseasonably cold
Crews clean up the lot at Matt Castrucci Auto Mall near the Dayton Mall on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Weather
By
1 hour ago
More snow chances are expected this week, with cold temperatures potentially leading to slick roads.

Snow showers are forecasted for today, Tuesday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Less than an inch of snow is expected for the region today, but the NWS is predicting 1-2 inches of snow in the Dayton area and 2-3 inches in the Cincinnati area by Tuesday night.

Snow showers should be light today, with up to half an inch of accumulation, the NWS said. The snow should move out of the region by the early evening.

Tomorrow brings another round of snow during the day and evening.

The Monday morning forecast is showing higher snow totals of up to 3 inches in the Cincinnati and Tri-State area, with up to 2 inches in the Dayton area for Tuesday.

The NWS noted banding moving through the region Tuesday morning could impact which areas see more snow. Localized snow totals could reach 4 inches in some spots.

A third round of snow showers has a chance to develop Thursday night into Friday.

Snow totals of 3 inches or more have the highest chance in the Columbus area, according to forecasts Monday morning. However, the NWS said snow showers could shift more northeast.

While temperatures will be warmer this week, highs will likely stay below freezing until Friday.

Highs will be around 29 today and tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the coldest two days of the workweek, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s and lows in the single digits, according to the NWS.

On Friday, temperatures could reach just over freezing, with daytime temperatures around 33 to 34 degrees.

