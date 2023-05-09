Mild with clearing skies today; Highs in upper 60s

After a rainy night, today will be mild with gradually clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 69 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows around 47 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds on Wednesday, but it will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 75 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 50 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 81 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of rain starting after midnight. Lows will be around 59 degrees.
