Mild, cloudy after foggy morning

Credit: Nick Graham

Weather
By
Today will be mild and cloudy, with areas of fog before noon and a high around 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool tonight, with a low around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 69 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 52 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and warm, with a slight chance of showers and wind gusts as high as 26 mph in the afternoon.

On Monday night, breezy winds will continue and rain chances will rise, with showers likely after midnight. Lows will be around 54 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

