Hot with severe thunderstorms all day with damaging winds possible

Rain is on the forecast today, with showers and a possible thunderstorm throughout, according to the National weather Service in Wilmington.
New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, while the high of day will be near 80 degrees with a varied light breeze.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through today and into this evening, with the potential for a few storms to be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening especially, according to the NWS. Rain may be locally heavy which could result in some localized flooding issues.
Damaging winds are expected to be the primary severe weather threat.
Expect an 80% chance of rain showers with a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m. and after 2 a.m. The overnight low will be near 56 degrees with wind gusts ranging from 11 to 14 mph.
Additional showers are possible Monday in the morning, with a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are expected with a high near 72 degrees. Wind gusts will range from 10 to 15 mph.
Monday night will be much calmer and drier with a partly cloudy horizon. The overnight low will fall around 53 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy as well, with a chance of precipitation and possible thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will be near 75 degrees.
On Tuesday night, a chance of thunderstorms may occur during the evening but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.
The overnight low will fall around 57 degrees.
A mostly sunny sky strides in Wednesday, bringing warmth and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cooler with a low around 59 degrees.
