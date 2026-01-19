Freezing with gusty winds today; Coldest temperatures tonight, tomorrow morning

An Arctic front is bringing freezing temperatures and bitterly cold winds to the region today and tomorrow.

The coldest temperatures are expected tonight and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the region. Wind chills as low as minus 10 are possible.

People should dress in layers, including a hat, face mask and gloves, to avoid hypothermia while outside.

Temperatures will be very cold today, with highs in the teens. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits.

Gusty winds will add to freezing conditions during the day. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected with gusts as high as 35-40 mph, according to the NWS.

The strongest winds are expected until 3 p.m. today.

People driving high-profile vehicles should be cautious, especially on north to south roadways, the NWS said.

Temperatures will be in the single-digits Tuesday morning but could feel like minus 5. Warmer temperatures will move in during the morning, bringing highs to the mid-20s.

More seasonable temperatures return Wednesday with highs around 38 degrees. Gusty winds are possible in the morning.

However, another round of cold weather will return as the workweek comes to an end.

