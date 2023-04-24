Freeze Warning in place this morning, partly sunny skies today

Wednesday brings a partly sunny sky and a high of 61 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Temperatures for Thursday will be near 63 degrees throughout the day with a mostly sunny sky to go with it.

On Thursday night, a 30% chance of rain showers may occur. Despite the chance of precipitation, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold, with a low around 43 degrees.

Rain returns at the end of the week.