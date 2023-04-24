Freeze Warning in place this morning, partly sunny skies today

The workweek begins with frost before 9 a.m. and a Freeze Warning in effect for most of the Miami Valley; Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren on Monday from 4 to 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Partly sunny skies occur today, with a high near 53 degrees.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies settle in with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. Patchy frost is set for after 2 a.m., going into Tuesday morning.
A mostly cloudy day is set in store for Tuesday, with a high near 60 degrees.
By Tuesday night, temperatures will fall around 40 degrees. Conditions will be chilly with a mostly cloudy night and a 20% chance of precipitation before 2 a.m.
Wednesday brings a partly sunny sky and a high of 61 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Temperatures for Thursday will be near 63 degrees throughout the day with a mostly sunny sky to go with it.
On Thursday night, a 30% chance of rain showers may occur. Despite the chance of precipitation, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold, with a low around 43 degrees.
Rain returns at the end of the week.
