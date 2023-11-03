Cool with increasing clouds, light winds today

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By
34 minutes ago
X

Today will be cool with increasing clouds and light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 58 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 44 degrees.

Clouds will decrease a little on Saturday, though the NWS said it will still be mostly cloudy.

On Saturday night, clouds will decrease after midnight, with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Temperatures will be around the same, with highs around 62 degrees and lows around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 64 degrees, then mostly cloudy overnight with lows around 47 degrees.

In Other News
1
Milder today; temps to warm through rest of week
2
Partly sunny, cold today with freezing temperatures overnight
3
Cold, windy with chance of snow, rain
4
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Miami Valley counties; Rain expected...
5
Patchy drizzles this afternoon, evening with more rain tonight and...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top