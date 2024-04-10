Cloudy with chance of showers today; Rain likely starting this afternoon

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

1 minute ago
Today will be cloudy with a chance of rain all day. Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon, and both are expected to continue through the night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 66 degrees, dipping a few degrees to around 59 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy and breezy, with a chance a thunderstorms throughout the day and gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

On Thursday night, showers will still be likely through dawn, with a chance of thunderstorms until around midnight. Lows will be around 46 degrees.

Friday will be cooler and windy as rain chances gradually fall and clouds gradually decrease. Wind gusts will reach as high as 38 mph. High temperatures will be around 56 degrees.

Rain chances are strong winds are expected to end for Friday night, with lows around 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

