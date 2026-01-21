Bitter cold, snow coming to southwest Ohio this weekend as strong winter storm hits U.S.

Arctic air will bring very cold temperatures into the region Friday, with overnight lows dropping to about zero degrees. Friday night into Saturday is expected to be the coldest period during this weather system, according to the NWS.

Highs will be in the teens Saturday but will feel closer to three degrees.

Guidance for the Major Winter Storm shifted north a little overnight, further expanding the areas forecast to be impacted Friday through this weekend. Here are the latest Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/ljRYn7zyyR — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 21, 2026

A winter storm moving across the southern U.S. is also expected to have local impacts. Heavy snow is expected in the south-central Plains and mid-Atlantic, with freezing rain and ice hitting the Carolinas and mid-South Saturday and Sunday.

Accumulating snow could start Saturday afternoon and evening and continue into Sunday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, the NWS noted weekend snowfall forecasts and timing aren’t certain at this time. Models have forecasted totals of 1 to 3 inches to 8 to 11 inches of snowfall near the Ohio River in the past day, according to the NWS.

WCPO Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark said Wednesday morning Cincinnati could see about 4 inches of snow this weekend.

Bitter cold temperatures will continue into next week. Highs will be around 20 on Sunday, but like 12. Overnight temperatures will be in the single digits.

Highs will struggle to get out of the teens for most of the work week and lows will be around zero. People should start preparing for the extreme cold and plan to check on loved ones and neighbors who are vulnerable.