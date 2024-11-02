Wittenberg records most lopsided victory in 22 years and first shutout in seven years

Tigers have won 25 straight games against Oberlin
The sign outside Wittenberg's Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

The sign outside Wittenberg's Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Wittenberg Tigers beat Oberlin 77-0 on Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field for their most lopsided victory since 2002.

Wittenberg beat Hiram by the same score 24 years ago. This was the first time it hit 70 points since a 74-0 victory against Hiram in 2004.

A year ago, Wittenberg beat Oberlin 72-7 for its most lopsided victory since a 73-0 victory at Earlham in 2007. Wittenberg has won 25 straight games in the series against Oberlin, which last beat the Tigers in 1954.

Wittenberg (4-3, 3-2) is in fourth place in the North Coast Athletic Conference with two games to play. It plays Wabash at home next Saturday and closes the season at Wooster on Nov. 16.

Explore» RELATED: Four second-half turnovers hurt Dayton in second straight PFL loss

Jayden Miller completed 14 of 21 passes for 249 yards with five touchdown passes. He also rushed six times for 100 yards and a score.

Stephen Lauterbach and Max Milton also threw touchdown passes.

Six players caught touchdown passes for Wittenberg. Tight end Troy Teepe had two touchdown grabs.

The Wittenberg defense recorded its first shutout in coach Jim Collins’ three seasons. This was Wittenberg’s first shutout since a 34-0 victory in the second game of the 2017 season.

In Other News
1
ANALYSIS: Defense, offensive line deliver much-needed top-5 win for...
2
Ohio State takes down Penn State 20-13 to keep Big Ten title hopes...
3
Tippecanoe junior wins state cross country championship
4
Legacy Christian senior wins state cross country title
5
Martinez, Junis decline options with Reds as Maile, France and Martini...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.