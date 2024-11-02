Wittenberg records most lopsided victory in 22 years and first shutout in seven years

A year ago, Wittenberg beat Oberlin 72-7 for its most lopsided victory since a 73-0 victory at Earlham in 2007. Wittenberg has won 25 straight games in the series against Oberlin, which last beat the Tigers in 1954.

Wittenberg (4-3, 3-2) is in fourth place in the North Coast Athletic Conference with two games to play. It plays Wabash at home next Saturday and closes the season at Wooster on Nov. 16.

Jayden Miller completed 14 of 21 passes for 249 yards with five touchdown passes. He also rushed six times for 100 yards and a score.

Stephen Lauterbach and Max Milton also threw touchdown passes.

Six players caught touchdown passes for Wittenberg. Tight end Troy Teepe had two touchdown grabs.

The Wittenberg defense recorded its first shutout in coach Jim Collins’ three seasons. This was Wittenberg’s first shutout since a 34-0 victory in the second game of the 2017 season.