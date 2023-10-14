Wittenberg beats Oberlin for most lopsided victory since 2007

The Wittenberg Tigers scored their most points in 16 years, routing Oberlin 72-7 on Saturday at the Austin E. Knowlton Athletics Complex in Oberlin.

It was Wittenberg’s most lopsided victory and highest score since a 73-0 victory at Earlham in 2007. The Tigers scored touchdowns on all seven of their first-half possessions and led 49-0 at halftime.

Wittenberg has won 24 straight games in the series against Oberlin, which last beat the Tigers in 1954.

Max Milton threw three touchdown passes. Garrett Gross ran for two scores. Bryce Anderson, Josiah Payne and Ashton Snell all had touchdown runs. Tyler May, Milik Bowe, Kahleel Trent and Troy Teepe had touchdown receptions.

Tyler VanMeter scored on a 45-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Wittenberg (5-1, 4-0) stayed a half game behind DePauw (7-0, 5-0), which won 53-7 at Wooster, in the North Coast Athletic Conference standings.

Wabash (4-2, 3-1) fell out of a tie for second place with Wittenberg by losing 28-24 at Denison (4-3, 3-2).

Wittenberg plays DePauw at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Springfield and then travels to Crawfordsville, Ind., to play Wabash on Oct. 28.