Wittenberg plays first-place DePauw on homecoming

Wittenberg (2-2, 1-1) returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against DePauw (3-1 overall) on homecoming at Edwards-Maurer Field.

Wittenberg is 7-1 against DePauw since DePauw joined the NCAC in 2012. The only loss came at DePauw in 2015: 35-30.

DePauw opened the season with a 49-24 loss to Butler and then beat Kenyon 44-0, Wooster 34-30 and Hiram 57-7 in NCAC play.

This will be the first time Wittenberg has played DePauw since Brett Dietz was hired as head coach after the 2019 season. He had served as the offensive coordinator on Bill Lynch’s staff since 2014. Lynch retired after seven seasons at DePauw.

“They’re really well coached,” Fincham said. “They’re still doing a lot of the same things with the same type of success. They create a lot of problems in being able to throw the ball well. They have a lot of quarterback runs and create a lot of headaches for you. Defensively, they’re unique with a three-down front. They play it differently than other other schools play their three-down front. When you’re playing something that’s different, it takes a little while to get your feet on the ground and be able to play and prepare for it.”