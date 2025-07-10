Analysis: Cincinnati Bengals linebacking corps will have several new faces

Expectations are high for second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. and fourth-rounder Barrett Carter, and veteran Logan Wilson is back from a 2024 knee injury with something to prove.

Let’s take a look at the past performances of the Bengals’ current linebackers, and how they are expected to stack up in 2025 with help of some analysis and data from Pro Football Focus. This is the sixth in a series of pieces breaking down each position group for the Bengals. Next up: Safeties.

LINEBACKERS ON THE ROSTER

Projected starters: Demetrius Knight Jr., Logan Wilson

Reserves: Oren Burks, Barrett Carter, Maema Njongmeta

Others in the mix: Joe Giles-Harris, Shaka Heyward, Craig Young

WILSON BY THE NUMBERS

2024 stats: 104 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries in 11 games.

PFF grades for 2024: Wilson ranked 42nd of 189 linebackers in defense grade (72.4). He was seventh in run defense grade (90.0) and posted a pass rush grade of 55.8, which ranked 109th, and coverage grade of 57.0, which ranked 103rd.

PFF ranking for 2025: Wilson is ranked at No. 24 on PFF’s Top 32 linebackers list. He was at No. 26 going into last season.

KNIGHT JR. BY THE NUMBERS

*Stats from the University of South Carolina

2024 stats: 82 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks in 13 games.

PFF grades for 2024: Knight ranked 48th of 811 college linebackers in defense grade (82.8). He was 56th in run defense grade (85.4) and posted a pass rush grade of 78.5 and coverage grade of 74.9.

PFF ranking for 2024: N/A

FURTHER ANALYSIS

The Bengals linebacker corps is a tough one to predict with two key newcomers making the transition from college, but PFF’s Dalton Wasserman lists Cincinnati 15th best in the league. The defense struggled the last two years, and the linebackers were at the center of that, but the organization addressed those issues in releasing Pratt and being willing to move on even from some of the reserves they had leaned on in the past.

Wilson’s return gives Cincinnati a strong foundation and solid leader for the group, which Wasserman acknowledged while praising Knight’s college performances and the quality Burks adds to the group.

“Logan Wilson remains the leader of Cincinnati’s linebacker unit,” Wasserman wrote. “His 2024 season was curtailed due to a knee injury, but he earned a 90.0 PFF run-defense grade that ranked fifth among qualified linebackers. The Bengals will hope that they have the right complement for Wilson in rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. Knight garnered an elite 92.1 PFF coverage grade over his final two college seasons, ranking fourth among qualified FBS linebackers. The Bengals also picked up a quality third option in former Eagle Oren Burks and added further depth in the fourth round of the draft in Barrett Carter.”

In Mason Cameron’s individual top 32 linebacker rankings for PFF, he listed Wilson at No. 24 and considers him among the “Tier 5” players at that position. San Francisco’s Fred Warner topped the list.

Wilson has consistently made the top 32, hovering around the No. 24-26 spots for the past three years.

“Wilson is another linebacker who had an excellent 2024 season to help improve his stock,” Cameron wrote. “His 90.0 PFF run-defense grade was the highest of his career and ranked fifth in the NFL. Although he has struggled in coverage over the past two seasons, his 73.2 PFF coverage grade in 2022 provides some reason for optimism that he may be able to put it all together in 2025.”

