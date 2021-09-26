Wittenberg can’t build on 16-0 lead in loss to Denison

The Tigers had one more chance in the final minutes. They had third-and-2 at the Denison 10-yard line when Sam Kayser was tackled for a 12-yard loss. Bobby Froehlich threw an incompletion near the goal line on the next play. Denison took over on downs and ran out the clock.

Wittenberg began the game with sophomore Collin Brown, who missed the second game of the season after being injured in the opener, at quarterback. He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kayser on the first drive and a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jake Saus on the second drive. Wittenberg’s third possession ended with a 24-yard field goal by Brandon Goodwin.