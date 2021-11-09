Wittenberg hires former NFL lineman as assistant AD

McKinney then played on the defensive line at Michigan State from 2002-05. He was a captain during his final season. Although he was undrafted, McKinney appeared in 61 games in the NFL from 2006-11 with the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

McKinney had been talking to Williams-Jeter about doing something at Wittenberg when this job opened up. He is currently the athletic director at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy. He got that job in May.

McKinney and his wife Kenisha McKinney also own a food truck, Big B’s Tasty BBQ, which they opened in September 2020. McKinney had been working as the defensive coordinator at Central State University but was laid off in June 2020 when Central State cancelled its fall sports season because of the pandemic.

One of McKinney’s jobs at Wittenberg will be overseeing The Steemer, the indoor practice facility.

“The Steemer is unreal,” he said. “I’m not just talking about it because it’s a D-III school. It really gives you a Power 5 kind of feel.”

As for joining Agler’s staff, McKinney said, “He’s a winner. He just wants to compete. Wherever he’s going to be, he wants to be successful and be the best around.”