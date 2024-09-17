Wittenberg football’s NCAC opener among games canceled because of ‘campus security threats’

“Wittenberg is continuing to take precautions due to ongoing threats the University has received in recent days,” the school announced Monday. “As the threats continue to be assessed by Wittenberg police, local law enforcement, and the FBI, all classes and most operations will be delivered remotely until at least Sunday, Sept. 22, and on-campus activities and events are canceled.”

Bomb threats resulted in the closures of schools and offices in Springfield last week. Tensions have risen in Springfield since the Haitian immigration situation was mentioned by Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump in the presidential debate on Sept. 10.

Wittenberg had a women’s soccer game scheduled for Sunday at Edwards-Maurer Field, as well as away events for the men’s soccer team, the men’s and women’s golf teams, the men’s and women’s cross country teams, the men’s tennis team and the field hockey and volleyball team.

The Wittenberg football team was off last week after opening the season Sept. 7 with a 24-14 loss at Baldwin-Wallace. Its next scheduled game will be Sept. 28 against Howard Payne. That will be Wittenberg’s home opener.