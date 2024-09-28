Wittenberg becomes second D-III program to reach 800 victories

Tigers hang on to beat Howard Payne in home opener

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Wittenberg Tigers built leads of 29-7 and 36-15 but had to hang on to beat Howard Payne 36-29 in their home opener Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.

Howard Payne (1-3) scored back-to-back touchdowns in a three-minute stretch in the fourth quarter and would have gotten the ball back with plenty of time to drive for the tying score but muffed a punt in the final minutes.

Wittenberg (1-1) became the second NCAA Division III football program to reach the 800-win mark. Mount Union was the first, reaching the milestone in 2019. Wittenberg won its 800th game 13 years after its 700th victory.

This was the first meeting between Wittenberg and Howard Payne, a Texas school that is a member of the America Southwest Conference. The Tigers returned to action 21 days after their season-opening 24-14 loss at Baldwin Wallace. Their game last week at Hiram was canceled when Wittenberg shut down campus because of security threats.

Wittenberg took a 3-0 lead on a field goal by Lucas Swierk in the first quarter. That remained the score until Max Milton threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Eric Rasheed with 40 seconds left in the first half. After a missed extra point, Wittenberg led 9-0 at halftime.

Explore» RELATED: Dayton routs Marist in PFL opener

Milton started the second half with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Rasheed, giving Wittenberg a 16-0 lead.

Howard Payne answered with its first scoring drive. Blessing Ngene scored on a 5-yard run with 11:06 left in the third quarter to cut Wittenberg’s lead to 16-7.

Later in the third quarter, after an interception by Wittenberg linebacker Mario Getaw, the Tigers extended their lead to 23-7 on a 9-yard touchdown run by Christian Manville.

Wittenberg’s defense gave it an even bigger cushion when defensive lineman Eli Renick sacked Howard Payne quarterback Zy Gravitt, who fumbled the ball. Renick recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown with 5:04 left in the third. The Tigers led 29-7 at that point.

Milton completed 19 of 32 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns. Manville gained 116 yards on 29 carries. Rasheed caught four passes for 112 yards.

In Other News
1
New-look Michigan State up next for Ohio State
2
Power run game lifts West Liberty-Salem past Northeastern
3
High School Football Week 6 Scoreboard
4
High school football: Springfield rides defense to win over Springboro
5
McCoy: Reds waste gem by Martinez, fall to Cubs

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.