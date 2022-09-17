Wittenberg beats Kenyon as new coach Collins gets first victory

Jim Collins earned his first victory as head coach at Wittenberg on Saturday. Wittenberg routed Kenyon 51-28 in Gambier to even its record at 1-1.
Four different players ran for scores the Tigers: Bryce Anderson; Garrett Gross; quarterback Collin Brown; and Reed Hall.
Hall completed 16 of 20 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Both touchdown passes went to Milik Bowe, who caught five passes for 59 yards.
Gross led the running backs with 128 yards on 18 carries. Drew Sterett led the receivers with three catches for 82 yards. Jake Saus had the longest reception: 57 yards.
Wittenberg bounced back from a 48-28 loss at SUNY Cortland in its season opener Sept. 3. It improved to 23-0 against Kenyon in NCAC play and has won the last 22 games by at least 16 points.
The Tigers play Hiram at noon next Saturday and then play Wabash in their home opener at 1 p.m. Oct. 1.
