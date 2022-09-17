Wittenberg beats Kenyon as new coach Collins gets first victory

Gross led the running backs with 128 yards on 18 carries. Drew Sterett led the receivers with three catches for 82 yards. Jake Saus had the longest reception: 57 yards.

Wittenberg bounced back from a 48-28 loss at SUNY Cortland in its season opener Sept. 3. It improved to 23-0 against Kenyon in NCAC play and has won the last 22 games by at least 16 points.