College football: Local high school grads recognized for work off the field

Established in 1992 by the College Football Association, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team “recognizes the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field who go the extra mile for those in need” according to the organization.

It has been governed by the American Football Coaches Association since 1997.

Wagner was nominated for leading initiatives at Notre Dame focused on personal growth and career readiness. According to the AFCA, he advocates for rare disease awareness as president of Notre Dame’s Uplifting Athletes chapter and builds connections through youth development programs.

Members of the 2025 Good Works Team will be announced in September, including 11 players from the FBS and 11 from the lower divisions as well as NAIA.