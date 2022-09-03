Wittenberg falls on road to SUNY Cortland in season opener

One year after falling 38-16 to Cortland at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield, Wittenberg lost 48-28 to the No. 16 Red Dragons on Saturday in Cortland, N.Y.

Zac Boyes completed 22 of 30 passes for a school-record 543 yards and four touchdowns for Cortland, which finished 11-1 last season. He had two touchdown passes totaling 170 yards.