Wittenberg falls on road to SUNY Cortland in season opener

The Wittenberg Tigers opened the season with a loss to SUNY Cortland for the second straight year.
One year after falling 38-16 to Cortland at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield, Wittenberg lost 48-28 to the No. 16 Red Dragons on Saturday in Cortland, N.Y.
Zac Boyes completed 22 of 30 passes for a school-record 543 yards and four touchdowns for Cortland, which finished 11-1 last season. He had two touchdown passes totaling 170 yards.
JJ Laap caught nine passes for a school-record 312 yards. He had a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Cortland a 7-0 lead and a 90-yard touchdown in the first minute of the third quarter to put Wittenberg in a 30-7 hole.
Wittenberg tied the score at 7-7 on a 48-yard pass from Collin Brown to Tyler May in the first quarter but did not score again until the third quarter.
Brown completed 18 of 28 passes for 259 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Running back Garrett Gross led the Tigers with five receptions for 73 yards. Gross, May and Brysen Dykes all had touchdown catches.
Wittenberg does not play in Week 2. It returns to action at Kenyon at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 in its North Coast Athletic Conference opener.
