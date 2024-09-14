Week 4 Roundup: Springfield cruises in GWOC opener

Freshman kicker Reece Hammond hit three field goals for the Vikings (1-3, 0-1), who were held to 73 total yards of offense.

Northeastern 53, Greenon 16: Jets senior Garrett Chadwell rushed for 108 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD and returned a punt 65 yards as Northeastern jumped out to a 39-10 halftime lead to improve to 3-1 overall.

Jets junior quarterback Diezel Taylor went 8-for-8 for 185 yards and three TDs and rushed for 60 yards and two TDs, while junior Jake Newman caught four passes for 60 yards and three TDs. Jets senior Seth Rose also threw a TD pass for Northeastern, which travels to Cedarville next week.

Greenon senior Aden Carpenter scored on a 25-yard run, sophomore Teagan Henry threw a TD pass to junior Ethan Rychnovsky and senior Caleb Tener hit a 24-yard field goal for the Knights (0-4), who host Fairbanks next week.

West Liberty-Salem 41, Southeastern 0: Tigers senior Josian Stidham and junior Naaman Stidham each rushed for two TDs and senior Nick Shifflet threw two TD passes to senior Jacob Evans as West Liberty-Salem improved to 3-1. The Tigers host Madison-Plains next week.

Southeastern (1-3) travels to West Jefferson next week.

London 54, Shawnee 0: London sophomore Daquanne Parks rushed for two TDs and returned an interception for a TD as the Red Raiders beat Shawnee for the fifth straight season.

The Braves fell to 1-3. They host Kenton Ridge (4-0) next week.

Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 13: The Irish fell to 2-2. They host Mechanicsburg next week.

Greeneview 22, West Jefferson 7: Rams senior Alex Horney rushed for two TDs and threw a TD pass to senior Joey Giannoble in the victory.

The Rams improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017. They travel to Triad (1-3) next week.

Indian Lake 47, Tecumseh 6: The Lakers (2-2) have won two consecutive games after starting the season 0-2. Lakers senior Drake Cosby ran for 99 yards and two TDs in the win.

The Arrows fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2019. They travel to Northwestern (2-2) next week.

Mechanicsburg 42, Cedarville 6: Six different players scored for Mechanicsburg (3-1), which won for the third straight week.

Mechanicsburg junior Colton Walborn, junior Conner Eyink, junior Denver Caudill, senior Ronnie Thomas and junior Conley Bogard each ran for TDs, while junior Eli Wilson caught a TD pass from Eynk in the victory.

Madison-Plains 38, Triad 14: Madison-Plains (2-2) improved to .500 for the first time since Week 10 of the 2020 season.

The Cardinals fell to 1-3.

Urbana 43, Graham 0: Hillclimbers junior Austin Hill rushed for three TDs and sophomore Grady Lantz threw three TD passes as Urbana (4-0) remained unbeaten. They travel to North Union next week.

Graham fell to 0-4. The Falcons host London next week.