Valle’s late free throws send Springfield girls to first district final

“It was the first time (shooting free throws) with that much pressure in a championship-like game,” Valle said. “I was just praying to God, praying to God I would make them … and I made them.”

The Wildcats overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half, beating Greater Western Ohio Conference rival Centerville 47-46 in overtime in a Division I district semifinal on Tuesday night at Fairborn High School.

Springfield senior Jaela Johnson had a game-high 19 points and junior Milly Portis added 15 as the Wildcats (12-11) advanced to the district finals for the first time since North and South merged in 2008. They’ll play Mason (22-1) in a district final game at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Fairborn.

“It’s exciting,” said Wildcats first-year coach Brooks Russell. “I’m so proud of this group of girls, just the way that they’ve fought and battled all year long. We showed some grit down the stretch there and really just hung with it. We were down five in the fourth quarter and they just kept battling and chipping away. I’m so proud of them and happy that they get this experience and this opportunity.”

Elks senior Caroline McDowell had 15 points and juniors Halley Boeke and Bella Keaton each had 12 for Centerville, which finished its season 12-11.

The Wildcats beat Centerville for the first time in program history last season and had already beaten them twice this season.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Johnson said, “but I knew my team could pull through, keep fighting and keep working.”

The Wildcats trailed 27-20 midway through the third quarter, but went on a 12-6 run to pull within one point at 33-32 on two free throws by Portis early in the fourth quarter. The Elks increased the lead to 37-32 after a basket by McDowell with about four minutes remaining.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer and hit two free throws to tie the game at 37. Wildcats junior Day’veonna Boynton hit a free throw to give Springfield the lead and Portis hit another free throw with 26 seconds remaining to make it 39-37.

With eight seconds remaining, Boeke intercepted a pass, drove to the basket and finished with her left hand to send the game to overtime, keeping Centerville’s season alive.

“I thought we played hard and competed,” said Elks coach Adam Priefer. “At the end (of regulation), we executed what we had talked about out of the timeout. They didn’t have any timeouts so we wanted them to make a tough decision and our girls did a great job of getting it and taking it right to the basket. It was awesome. In the overtime, we did a great job executing, we missed some free throws, made a mental mistake and ended up making one too many mistakes in the overtime.”

Centerville took a 44-43 lead on another basket by Boeke with 1:28 remaining in overtime. A basket by Springfield junior Jada Crockran gave Springfield a one-point lead with about 20 seconds remaining.

With 14.7 seconds remaining, McDowell was fouled and made both free throws to give Centerville a 46-45 lead.

On the next possession, Valle was fouled and hit the first free throw to tie the game at 46.

“I was like, ‘OK, you made it, it’s time to calm down and shoot the next one’,” Valle said. “I was surprised when I made it because I don’t shoot free throws like that. Usually I make one and not the other, so I was just praying to God I would make it. I didn’t want to let my team down. I was just looking over at the bench and I was like, ‘I can’t let them down and all the people in the stands, I can’t let them down’.”

Johnson, who fouled out in the overtime, knew her teammate would come through, she said.

“We practice these every day in practice, so I knew she was going to make these,” Johnson said. “I’m not gonna lie — I did pray and I thanked God. I knew she was going to make them.”

Valle’s free throw hit nothing but net to give Springfield the lead for good. It was the first time she had made two free throws in a game since Dec. 29.

The Elks were called for carrying in the backcourt before they could get a shot off to win the game. The Wildcats celebrated as the seconds ticked off the clock.

“All credit to the girls for the way that they hung in there, stayed with it and showed some grit,” Russell said.