Breaking: Clark-Shawnee, Enon, Tecumseh among groups deciding on tax levies in May

PHOTOS: Fairmont, Springfield girls advance in state basketball tournament

hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
hsbb
1 / 16
Fairmont beat Beavercreek and Springfield edged Centerville in Division I girls tournament play Tuesday night at Fairborn High School. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED