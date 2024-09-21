Springfield causes six turnovers, tops Centerville

The Springfield “D Block” defensive unit caused six turnovers en route to a 17-3 victory over Centerville in Greater Western Ohio Conference action on Friday night at Centerville Stadium.

Explore Week 5 Scoreboard

“It was another big victory,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “We just keep building. We keep getting better. The guys did an outstanding job. We handled adversity and made the plays when we needed to make them. We’re going to keep getting better.”

Wildcats senior safety Jamil Miller had two interceptions, while senior safety Bop Wafer, junior linebacker Jack Walker Cherry and senior cornerback Jamar Montgomery each one pick and senior linebacker Kyron Dolby recovered a fumble for Springfield.

The Wildcats held Centerville to 170 total yards of offense, allowing one third-down conversion.

“We just fought,” Douglass said. “It was our preparation throughout the week. They did a couple new plays and things like that, but our preparation was great. (Defensive coordinator Conley Smoot) does a great job with those guys ensuring that they’re ready. Every day of the week they watch a ton of film. People would be amazed with how much film our kids watch. They’ve done a good job of just continuing to fight and get better each and every day.”

Springfield sophomore Braylon Keyes threw a TD pass to Wafer, senior Brent Upshaw, Jr. threw a TD pass to senior Zy’Aire Fletcher and junior Nate Hudson hit a 37-yard field goal as the Wildcats improved to 3-2 and 2-0 in the GWOC.

“We were able to strike when we needed to strike, take what they give you,” Douglass said.

Junior quarterback Shane Cole threw for 114 yards and rushed for 44 yards for Centerville, which fell to 2-3 and 1-1 in the GWOC. Next week, the Elks travel to Beavercreek (3-2, 1-1), which beat Miamisburg 19-10.

An interception by Centerville senior Jackson Puckett gave the Elks the ball in Springfield territory early in the first quarter, but Centerville’s drive stalled on the 3-yard line. Elks senior Leland Gantz kicked a 20-yard field goal to give Centerville an early 3-0 lead.

The Cats took a 7-3 lead when Keyes hit Wafer on a 24-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter. Springfield junior Nate Hudson kicked a 37-yard field goal on their next possession to extend the Wildcats lead to 10-3.

After trading possessions, the Elks drove to the Wildcats 10-yard line, but Miller intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the threat.

Midway through the third quarter, Elks senior Andrew Erwin returned a punt to the 35-yard line, but Cherry pulled down a one-handed interception to give the ball back to the Wildcats.

Springfield capitalized on the turnover a few minutes later as Upshaw hit Fletcher on a 23-yard TD pass to make it 17-3.

Springfield caused three more turnovers to seal the victory. Dolby recovered a fumble in the third quarter and Miller and Montgomery each had interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats host GWOC co-leader Springboro (4-1) next Friday night. The Panthers beat Northmont 28-3 to win their second straight game.

As Springfield was thrust into the political spotlight over the last few weeks, the Wildcats have been able to stay focused on getting better each week, Douglass said.

“We’ve dealt with all the adversity and all of the bad talk and all of the bad things people have been saying about the ‘Field,” he said. “We’re playing for the city.”