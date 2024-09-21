High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 5
Friday’s Results
Aiken 43, Summit Country Day 0
Anderson 40, Kings 0
Anna 21, St. Henry 14
Arcanum 37, Tri-County North 0
Badin 38, Hughes 0
Beavercreek 19, Miamisburg 10
Bellbrook 17, Alter 7
Bellefontaine 49, Indian Lake 14
Belmont 46, Ponitz 0
Bethel 23, Covington 17
Brookville 21, Middletown Madison 0
Carlisle 34, Franklin 7
Celina 38, Kenton 35
Center Grove 28, Trotwood 25
Chaminade-Julienne 14, Edgewood 0
CHCA 68, Gamble Montessori 0
Cin. Country Day 55, Clermont Northeastern 27
Clinton-Massie 21, Harrison 17
Coldwater 24, Minster 21
Defiance 43, Lima Shawnee 7
Delphos St. John’s 27, Fort Recovery 14
Elder 17, St. Xavier (Ky.) 15
Fairbanks 56, Greenon 21
Fairmont 43, Wayne 22
Greeneview 39, Triad 7
Hamilton 34, Oak Hills 7
Harvest Prep 50, Dunbar 16
Indian Hill 42, Deer Park 7
Jonathan Alder 34, Ben Logan 0
Kenton Ridge 28, Springfield Shawnee 7
La Salle 43, Withrow 19
Lakota East 59, Fairfield 17
Lakota West 51, Middletown 7
Lebanon 25, Little Miami 7
Lima Bath 62, Elida 56
Lima Central Catholic 28, Fort Loramie 21
London 63, Graham 7
Loveland 23, Turpin 7
Marion Local 48, New Bremen 7
McNicholas 38, Purcell Marian 8
Meadowdale 26, CCPA 20, OT
Mechanicsburg 41, Catholic Central 0
Milton-Union 49, Troy Christian 0
Moeller 45, St. Xavier 37
Monroe 24, Washington C.H. 7
Mount Healthy 35, Fenwick 10
National Trail 35, Dixie 14
New Miami 47, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Northeastern 44, Cedarville 8
Northridge 14, Riverside 7
Northwest 28, Western Hills 13
Northwestern 34, Tecumseh 0
Piqua 49, Greenville 0
Preble Shawnee 70, Bradford 12
Princeton 30, Mason 7
Reading 14, Madeira 12
Roger Bacon 28, New Richmond 20
Ross 28, Jackson 21
SBEP 52, Norwood 6
Sidney 58, West Carrollton 14
Springboro 28, Northmont 13
Springfield 17, Centerville 3
St. Marys 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 16
Stebbins 33, Fairborn 20
Sycamore 14, Colerain 7
Talawanda 35, Carroll 12
Tippecanoe 25, Troy 22
Twin Valley South 42, Mississinawa Valley 26
Urbana 24, North Union 6
Valley View 44, Eaton 17
Versailles 37, Parkway 12
Wapakoneta 35, Van Wert 14
Waynesville 38, Oakwood 14
West Clermont 49, Milford 21
West Jefferson 21, Southeastern 0
West Liberty-Salem 33, Madison Plains 6
Wilmington 38, Chillicothe 6
Winton Woods 49, Walnut Hills 0
Wyoming 35, Taylor 26
Xenia 25, Butler 17
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 34, Tri-Village 28
Lehman Catholic 45, Miami East 35
Taft 72 ,Thurgood Marshall 0
