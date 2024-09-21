High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
32 minutes ago
Week 5

Friday’s Results

Aiken 43, Summit Country Day 0

Anderson 40, Kings 0

Anna 21, St. Henry 14

Arcanum 37, Tri-County North 0

Badin 38, Hughes 0

Beavercreek 19, Miamisburg 10

Bellbrook 17, Alter 7

Bellefontaine 49, Indian Lake 14

Belmont 46, Ponitz 0

Bethel 23, Covington 17

Brookville 21, Middletown Madison 0

Carlisle 34, Franklin 7

Celina 38, Kenton 35

Center Grove 28, Trotwood 25

Chaminade-Julienne 14, Edgewood 0

CHCA 68, Gamble Montessori 0

Cin. Country Day 55, Clermont Northeastern 27

Clinton-Massie 21, Harrison 17

Coldwater 24, Minster 21

Defiance 43, Lima Shawnee 7

Delphos St. John’s 27, Fort Recovery 14

Elder 17, St. Xavier (Ky.) 15

Fairbanks 56, Greenon 21

Fairmont 43, Wayne 22

Greeneview 39, Triad 7

Hamilton 34, Oak Hills 7

Harvest Prep 50, Dunbar 16

Indian Hill 42, Deer Park 7

Jonathan Alder 34, Ben Logan 0

Kenton Ridge 28, Springfield Shawnee 7

La Salle 43, Withrow 19

Lakota East 59, Fairfield 17

Lakota West 51, Middletown 7

Lebanon 25, Little Miami 7

Lima Bath 62, Elida 56

Lima Central Catholic 28, Fort Loramie 21

London 63, Graham 7

Loveland 23, Turpin 7

Marion Local 48, New Bremen 7

McNicholas 38, Purcell Marian 8

Meadowdale 26, CCPA 20, OT

Mechanicsburg 41, Catholic Central 0

Milton-Union 49, Troy Christian 0

Moeller 45, St. Xavier 37

Monroe 24, Washington C.H. 7

Mount Healthy 35, Fenwick 10

National Trail 35, Dixie 14

New Miami 47, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Northeastern 44, Cedarville 8

Northridge 14, Riverside 7

Northwest 28, Western Hills 13

Northwestern 34, Tecumseh 0

Piqua 49, Greenville 0

Preble Shawnee 70, Bradford 12

Princeton 30, Mason 7

Reading 14, Madeira 12

Roger Bacon 28, New Richmond 20

Ross 28, Jackson 21

SBEP 52, Norwood 6

Sidney 58, West Carrollton 14

Springboro 28, Northmont 13

Springfield 17, Centerville 3

St. Marys 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 16

Stebbins 33, Fairborn 20

Sycamore 14, Colerain 7

Talawanda 35, Carroll 12

Tippecanoe 25, Troy 22

Twin Valley South 42, Mississinawa Valley 26

Urbana 24, North Union 6

Valley View 44, Eaton 17

Versailles 37, Parkway 12

Wapakoneta 35, Van Wert 14

Waynesville 38, Oakwood 14

West Clermont 49, Milford 21

West Jefferson 21, Southeastern 0

West Liberty-Salem 33, Madison Plains 6

Wilmington 38, Chillicothe 6

Winton Woods 49, Walnut Hills 0

Wyoming 35, Taylor 26

Xenia 25, Butler 17

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 34, Tri-Village 28

Lehman Catholic 45, Miami East 35

Taft 72 ,Thurgood Marshall 0

