Reports: Bengals’ top cornerback suffered season-ending ACL tear vs. Browns

Apple had been limited in the first practice of the week Thursday and ended up not practicing Friday or Saturday. Taylor-Britt struggled early in the game Monday, and when Awuzie went down, Tre Flowers came in but then also ended up on the sideline with a hamstring injury.

Rookie safety Dax Hill finished the game at cornerback.

“It’s tough because Chidobe (CB Chidobe Awuzie) is a guy that is one of the hardest workers on our team and one of the most focused guys,” Taylor said when asked how Awuzie’s exit impacted the game. “Great man of character. He does everything right, does everything to lift up his teammates. He does everything to prepare himself. He is all about the team. He puts his heart and soul into this thing so to see a guy get hit like that is tough.”

Awuzie was targeted 43 times this season, his second with the Bengals, and only allowed 18 catches (42 percent) for 219 yards and no touchdowns. He had six pass breakups and quarterbacks had just a 58 passer rating when targeting Awuzie.

If the Bengals are on the hunt for a replacement from outside in the form of a trade, the deadline is 4 p.m. today.

Cincinnati has been without defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample, among key contributors on the injured reserve list, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss extended time with a hip injury as well.