Reds’ Castellanos reveals extent of wrist injury

A CT scan Wednesday revealed Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos has a microfracture in his right wrist, he said in an interview with Chris Rose, of Jomboy Media.
“I’ve got to rest it,” Castellanos said. “I’m going to take a couple days to see where I’m at.”
“Can you even swing a bat?” Rose asked
“No, I’m probably 50 percent,” Castellanos said. “I was trying for a couple days just to play through it and see where I was at, but I was maybe 50 percent.”
Castellanos was hit by a pitch Friday in an 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers three days after going hitless in his first All-Star Game appearance. He did not play Saturday or Sunday. He pinch hit Monday in a 15-11 loss to the New York Mets in 11 innings and flew out to the warning track with one hand on the bat.
Castellanos leads the Reds with a .329 batting average and 59 RBIs. He’s tied for second on the team with 18 home runs.
The Reds (49-47) lost 7-0 to the Mets on Wednesday and have lost five of the first six games in the second half, falling 6½ games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division. The Reds are off Thursday and start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals (48-48) on Friday.