Quest for ‘Week 16′ begins for Springfield football

“We’re excited about being in this position where you can kind of control your own destiny,” Douglass said. “The guys are excited about the opportunity to try to make it three regional championships (in a row), but even going further this year, going to Week 16.”

A week ago, the Wildcats beat the Thunderbolts 47-0 to earn a share of their second straight Greater Western Ohio Conference championship with Wayne.

This week, the stakes are even higher. It’s win or go home, Douglass said.

“Nobody wants to go home yet,” he said. “That will provide the type of energy and enthusiasm we need to make this push this week.”

The winner will face the winner of No. 10 Olentangy Liberty (5-5) and No. 7 Dublin Jerome (6-4) in a Region 2 quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 5.

After back-to-back state semifinal berths, the Wildcats are looking to advance to the ultimate destination — Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Springfield has lived up to its high expectations entering the season, Douglass said, but it’s what you do in November that the fans will remember.

“All the other stuff really doesn’t matter, but in November when the games really start counting and mattering, that’s what they really remember,” Douglass said. “It gives you a high expectation and excitement about this time of year.”

After back-to-back regional titles, the Wildcats senior class knows the time is now to play their best football of the season.

“We’re excited,” said senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot. “It’s our last playoff run of our senior year. We’re prepping well, me and my fellow seniors are leading the team, trying to keep our heads right. We’re letting (our teammates) know we want to go on another run and do some big things.”

The Wildcats are hosting the same team in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2018. That season, Springfield lost to Fairmont in the season finale and beat them in a Week 11 playoff game.

“We have to have the same mentality we had the week before,” Smoot said. “We can’t get too big headed and prep the same way. We have to go into the game with the same mindset we had the last time and handle our business.”

The Wildcats have come a long way since Douglass’ first few years in charge of the program. Springfield went 2-8 in 2014 and 3-7 in 2015. Since 2016, they’ve gone 50-16 and advanced to the playoffs five of the last six years, winning two regional championships.

“We’re in a position where we are the hunted and we like that little extra push,” Douglass said. “We like the opportunity to go out and try to prove ourselves and show what we really have here in Springfield.”

D-IV, Region 16

The only other area game happening on Friday night is No. 9 seed Taylor (5-5) traveling to No. 8 seed Graham (6-3) in a D-VI, Region 16 first round game.

The Falcons beat Indian Lake 42-41 in Week 10 to vault into the eighth position in Region 16.

A year ago, Graham beat Eaton 28-14 to win its first playoff game since 2003.

Taylor beat Northwestern 49-6 in a first-round game last year before its game against Wyoming was cancelled. This season, Taylor beat Greenon 38-17 in Week 1.

The winner will play either top-seeded Wyoming (10-0) or 16th-seeded Waynesville in a Region 16 quarterfinal game next week.