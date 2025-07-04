McCoy: Cincinnati Reds take big lead in 3rd inning, hang on to beat Philadelphia 9-6

It is rare that the Reds use seven pitchers and they put 18 runners on base and they still win. But they did.

It is rare that the Reds get no runs and no hits over the final four innings and still win. But they did.

It is rare that Elly De La Cruz strikes out on three pitches three times and the Reds still win, but they did.

After falling behind, 3-0, in the first inning on a two-run home run by former Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, the Reds took advantage of some pathetic pitching by left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Reds put their first six hitters on base in the third inning and five scored to give the Reds a 6-3 lead and they hung on desperately to beat the first-place and highly-potent Philadelphia Phillies, 9-6, on Independence Day in Citizens Bank Park.

The rally began with a drag bunt base hit by TJ Friedl and Matt McLain walked on a full count. De La Cruz singled the opposite way for a run. Austin Hays doubled the opposite way for a run. Tyler Stephenson singled the opposite way for two runs and Spencer Steer plopped a double on the left field foul line for two more runs.

About Friedl’s rally-starting bunt, Reds manager Tito Francona told reporters after the game, “I only wish he would do it more. When he doesn’t try to rush, he is so good. It doesn’t matter if you’re fast or slow, it’s really hard to defend.”

And all those opposite field hits?

“We beat‘em by a thousand cuts,” Steer told reporters about the Reds third-inning attack. It was doubtful Steer would play after getting hit on the hand with a pitch Wednesday in Boston.

The hand was swollen and he said it hurt when he took batting practice, but he played and added a single and two walks to his work sheet.

“I would say he’s one of the tougher kids I’ve seen,” said Francona. “He played with a bad shoulder all last year and to start this spring. I know that thing today didn’t feel great but he told me, ‘I’m playing.’

“He just didn’t want to have to compensate for it and he sure didn’t look like it.”

Two games ago, the Reds were 10-17 against left-handed starting pitchers, but they’ve beaten two southpaw starters in the last two games.

“That’s the second time we’ve gotten behind a good lefty,” said Francona. “Earlier in the year, not that they weren’t trying, but I think they know now to keep playing and we got a chance. When you have something to show for it, it really helps.

There were a couple of moments that had Francona gulping.

The first happened in the fourth inning. The Reds led, 7-4, but the Phillies had runners on first and third with no outs. Johan Rojas bunted to pitcher Sam Moll.

He threw to shortstop De La Cruz for a force out. Instead of throwing to first for an easy double play, De La Cruz saw Edmundo Sosa break for home from third base. De La Cruz threw a 92 miles an hour straight arrow home to cut down Sosa.

“A very big play,” said Francona. “I don’t know how many guys make that play. In Elly’s defense (about his lapses on defense), he gets to so many balls other people don’t even go for.

“He understands there are times he needs to move his feet or have his clock a little better. He’s a pretty young kid and we’ll take him,” he added.

Then there was the eighth inning with Tony Santillan on the mound and the score 9-6.

Santiago Espinal, playing second base while Matt McLain served as the designated hitter, booted a ground ball with one out in the eighth. Trea Turner singled.

That brought up Kyle Schwarber, owner of 26 home runs, as the potential tying run. And he blistered a 114 miles an hour bullet to right. Will Benson had to either catch it or lose his head. He caught it for the second out.

Santillan pitched the equally dangerous Bryce Harper carefully, too carefully, and walked him on four pitches to fill the bases with two outs.

Now it was Alex Bohm, currently the Phillies hottest hitter. Santillan went to 2-and-2 and then whizzed a 98 miles an hour past him, a called strike three.

It just wasn’t Abbott’s day. In all but two of his previous starts he had not given up more than one earned run. Philadelphia scored three in the first and one in the third on three straight hits. His earned run averaged climbed from 1.79 to 2.15.

“He wasn’t finishing his pitches and he was making some mistakes,” said Francona. “When he got two strikes, he wasn’t putting guys away. That’s a pretty good lineup. There are times you can make mistakes and get away with it. That’s not gonna happen against those guys.”

As bad as Abbott was, Luzardo was even worse. He treated home plate like lost car keys. He couldn’t find it, especially with his breaking pitches.

Steer said he and his teammates recognized it and took total and full advantage.

“We did a good job of answering back early after falling back, 3-0,” he said. “He didn’t have command of his off-speed stuff and we recognized that early. So we were patient and shrunk the zone and we did a good job of making him come to us.”

And away the Reds went.

