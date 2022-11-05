Playoff roundup: Braves, Irish, Trojans fall in second round

Irish junior Daniel Kamara rushed for 84 yards and a TD for Catholic Central, which had four turnovers in the game.

Ansonia’s Exzavier Howard rushed for 249 yards and three TDs for the Tigers, which improved to 11-1. They advanced to face fifth-seeded New Bremen in a Region 28 semifinal game.

Catholic Central finished its season 7-5.

Fort Loramie 55, Southeastern 27: Trojans junior Zack McKee threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, but Southeastern couldn’t overcome four turnovers in a D-VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game.

McKee threw touchdowns to senior Cayden Barnes, junior Jonah Asebrook and sophomore Hayden Davis, who also scored a rushing touchdown for the Trojans.

The Redskins advanced to face Minster in a D-VII, Region 28 semifinal game next week.

Southeastern finished its season 7-5.

Clinton Massie 56, Urbana 42: With the score tied at 42 midway through the fourth quarter, Falcons running back Logan Chesser scored on runs of 66 and 56 yards to seal the D-IV, Region 16 quarterfinal victory.

Chesser rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns for 13th-seeded Clinton Massie (5-5), while Brody Clutter added 176 yards and five TDs.

Urbana junior quarterback Will Donahoe threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, while senior Jonathan Hildebrand caught four passes for 137 yards and a score and junior Aiden Bradshaw caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Austin Hill added two rushing TD for the Hillclimbers and junior Rayvon Rogan also caught a touchdown pass.

The Hillclimbers finished the season 9-3.

Marion Local 56, West Liberty-Salem 0: Tigers junior Gabe McGill rushed for 64 yards as WLS fell to the state powerhouse Flyers in a D-VI, Region 24 quarterfinal game.

Flyers sophomore Drew Lause rushed for 100 yards and three TDs for the Flyers (12-0), who advanced to face defending D-VI state champion Versailles in a Region 24 semifinal game next week. The Flyers won the D-VII state championship last season.

West Liberty-Salem finished its season 6-6.