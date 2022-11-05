Davis powers Brookville past Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — The Northeastern High School football team’s storybook season came to an end in the Division V, Region 20 quarterfinals.
Senior Tim Davis rushed for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils beat the Jets 38-15 in front of more than 2,000 fans on Friday night at Conover Field.
Senior Grady Lamb rushed for two scores and junior Keegan Mehr added another for the Blue Devils, who jumped out to an 18-0 first-half lead.
Jets senior Gunnar Leonard caught four passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns for Northeastern, one from senior Cade Houseman and another from freshman Diezel Taylor.
The Jets finished11-1 and won a playoff game for the first time in school history. Northeastern also finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 for the first time since 1992 and won the outright Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title for the first time in school history.
Brookville (11-1) advanced to the Region 20 semifinals and will play unbeaten Milton-Union (12-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday at a site to be determined. Milton-Union beat Preble Shawnee 42-7 on Friday night.
