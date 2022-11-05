springfield-news-sun logo
X

Davis powers Brookville past Northeastern

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
42 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD — The Northeastern High School football team’s storybook season came to an end in the Division V, Region 20 quarterfinals.

Senior Tim Davis rushed for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils beat the Jets 38-15 in front of more than 2,000 fans on Friday night at Conover Field.

Senior Grady Lamb rushed for two scores and junior Keegan Mehr added another for the Blue Devils, who jumped out to an 18-0 first-half lead.

Jets senior Gunnar Leonard caught four passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns for Northeastern, one from senior Cade Houseman and another from freshman Diezel Taylor.

The Jets finished11-1 and won a playoff game for the first time in school history. Northeastern also finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 for the first time since 1992 and won the outright Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title for the first time in school history.

Brookville (11-1) advanced to the Region 20 semifinals and will play unbeaten Milton-Union (12-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday at a site to be determined. Milton-Union beat Preble Shawnee 42-7 on Friday night.

In Other News
1
High School Football Playoff Scoreboard
2
Springfield gets revenge against Fairmont in second round of playoffs
3
Bengals still struggling against elite pass rushers, with another...
4
Tecumseh junior looks to reach his peak at state cross country
5
Ohio State, Northwestern have similar goals despite wildly dissimilar...

About the Author

Michael Cooper
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top