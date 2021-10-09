Ohio State Buckeyes: Starter will be game-time decision Saturday

Ohio State expects to have most hands on deck when it hosts Maryland on Saturday.
Tyreke Smith, who started the first three games at defensive end, is a game-time decision while running back Miyan Williams is out, but otherwise all of the regulars are available according to the sports information department.
Smith missed the last two games with an unidentified injury, and true freshman J.T. Tuimolau started in his place.
Williams started the first two games at running back but did not play against Tulsa in Week 3 or at Rutgers last week.
TreVeyon Henderson assumed the role of No. 1 back in Week 3 and does not appear ready to relinquish it anytime soon, but depth is important at the position.
Master Teague was the No. 2 back last week and ran 11 tines for 52 yards while Marcus Crowley ran for 58 yards on seven carries.
Julian Fleming and Demario McCall, who respectively provide depth at receiver and cornerback, are both game-time decisions Saturday.
Also of note: linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is available after missing last week’s game.
A transfer from USC, he has been part of Ohio State’s short-yardage defensive package.
Linebacker is a position where depth is lacking after a pair of seniors left the team in September and redshirt freshman Mitchell Melton suffered a long-term injury in the spring.