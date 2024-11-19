Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day calls for fans to make Horseshoe loud for Indiana

Day normally goes straight to questions to begin his press conferences, but he made an exception with fifth-ranked Indiana coming to town for what is close to a Big Ten championship semifinal game at noon.

“This is going to be that type of game where we’ve got to be loud on third down every time they have the ball, and certainly the atmosphere is going to be tremendous,” Day said. “So we’re looking forward to this week of prep and challenging our guys this week to have the best week of preparation they’ve had all season and then get after it on Saturday.”

The inside track to a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game is on the line.

Oregon (11-0, 8-0) and Indiana (10-0, 7-0) are in a virtual tie for first place as the only undefeated teams left in the conference while Ohio State is tied with Penn State at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten.

With Ohio State already holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes can hop over the Hoosiers by beating them, though they would still have to beat Michigan to assure themselves a spot in the title game (assuming Indiana beats Purdue next week).

The top two teams in the standings will play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 7 with an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff going to the winner.