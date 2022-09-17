Ohio State Buckeyes: Pair of receivers to be game-time decision

Earlier this week, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he hoped to have all of his receivers available Saturday night against Toledo.
It remains to be seen if that will be the case.
Ohio State announced this afternoon Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions while Kamryn Babb is out.
Smith-Njigba set multiple Ohio State receiving records last season, but he suffered a hamstring injury early in the season-opening win over Notre Dame and has not played since.
Fleming, also a member of the class of 2020, has not played this season after suffering an unidentified injury late in training camp. He dealt with shoulder injuries through much of his first two seasons in Columbus.
Babb was voted a captain this season and last despite knee injuries limiting him to only seven games since arriving at Ohio State from St. Louis in 2018. He was also chosen as the Block ‘O’ jersey representative this year, a practice that began in 2019 to recognize one of the team’s outstanding leaders and honor the memory of Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bill Willis.
Also unavailable Saturday night are Omari Abor, Jantzen Dunn, Jordan Hancock, Jaylen Johnson, Mitchell Melton, Teradja Mitchell, Zach Prater, Evan Pryor and Joe Royer.
None of their injuries were identified by the school, but Pryor and Melton are out long term.
