Ohio State Buckeyes: Miamisburg native Myers looking to continue multiple NFL Draft streaks

Josh Myers has not heard his name called in the NFL Draft yet, but his family is already grateful for his football experience so far.
“I think he’s just excited to finally get to a destination and be able to get to work,” his father, Brad Myers, told the Dayton Daily News. “He’s worked so hard and, look all these guys have, so you just hope that it works out well for him in terms of a good fit and good opportunity. I’m not really overly worried about where he goes, it’s just the fact that he’s going to have the opportunity is huge.”
After starring at Miamisburg High School — where he was a five-star offensive line recruit and became a YouTube sensation for his weight lifting feats — the youngest Myers moved on to Ohio State in January 2017.
He endured the frustration of paying his dues, waiting his turn and going through a position change before becoming a starter in 2019.
After starting for two seasons at center, Myers is on the brink of the next chapter.
He is not likely to be drafted in the first round Thursday night but could hear his name called Friday night when the second and third rounds are held.
His father said he will be watching with his family at their home in Miamisburg.
Later there will be a party to celebrate. Then it will be time to get to work.
“We’ve always been more process-oriented, not result-oriented,” Brad Myers said. “You’ve done everything you could possibly do to sell yourself and help yourself. Now it just is what it is.”
Myers is expected to be the third offensive lineman from an area high school drafted in the past three years, joining Wes Martin of Milton-Union and Simon Stepaniak of Ross.
Along with teammate Wyatt Davis, Myers should also extend Ohio State’s streak of having an offensive lineman drafted to six years.
Centers have been particularly popular during that streak with three having been chosen in the previous four drafts and four since 2014.
Wherever Myers lands, his parents plan to be in the stands when he plays his next game.
They have not missed a game yet and don’t plan to start now.
Over the last four years, that has led to quite a journey.
“He played in the Rose, Cotton, Sugar and Fiesta Bowls and the National Championship Game,” Brad Myers said with an incredulous chuckle. “I mean, are you kidding me?
“I mean, I always wanted to go to a Rose Bowl just as a fan, not even considering that I was going to be able to watch my son play in one.
“It’s been unbelievable. I mean just absolutely it’s hard to wrap your mind around. That goes with all three of my boys — We’ve just been insanely blessed in the things we’ve gotten to share as a family. It’s just been amazing.”
Josh Myers has been working out in Columbus since the Buckeyes’ Pro Day last month, and his recovery from foot surgery continues to go as scheduled.
“He’s been working out at the complex with with the folks at Ohio State,” Brad Myers said. “It’s nice because the surgeon has coordinated his rehab care with all the athletic trainers at OSU, so his care and rehab has been amazing.”