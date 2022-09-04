Notre Dame leads Ohio State 10-7 at halftime

The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish struck first with a 33-yard field goal by Blake Grupe that was set up by a 54-yard catch-and-run pass play from Tyler Buchner to Lorenzo Styles Jr. on the first play from scrimmage.

Ohio State responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Emeka Egbuka, who had a man near him but hauled in a rope from Stroud and scampered into the end zone.