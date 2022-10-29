Northeastern tops Waynesville for first-ever playoff win

SPRINGFIELD — The Northeastern High School football team keeps making history.
Jets senior quarterback Cade Houseman threw two TD passes and rushed for two more as Northeastern won its first playoff game in school history, beating Waynesville 45-22 in a Division V, Region 20 first-round game in front of more than 1,300 fans on Friday night at Conover Field.
Northeastern never trailed, jumping out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead.
The Jets improved to 11-0 for the first time in school history and broke a nine-game playoff losing streak dating back to 1985.
Northeastern advanced to the Region 20 quarterfinals and will host Brookville (10-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Blue Devils beat Purcell Marian 41-7.
