High School Football: First-round playoff scoreboard

Friday’s Results
DIVISION I
Region 2
Centerville 34, Northmont 21
Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Fairmont 24, Wayne 20
Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24
Olentangy Berlin 42, Delaware Hayes 24
Olentangy Liberty 20, Tol. Whitmer 7
Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14
Springfield 35, Olentangy Orange 7
Region 4
Elder 49, Middletown 7
Lakota West 43, Lebanon 0
Milford 62, Western Hills 16
Mason 14, Colerain 7
Moeller 39, Hamilton 13
Princeton 43, West Clermont 6
Springboro 42, Oak Hills 10
St. Xavier 42, Fairfield 28
DIVISION II
Region 8
Anderson 44, Troy 7
Edgewood 38, Lima Senior 6
Kings 56, Sidney 14
Little Miami 27, Xenia 24, 2OT
Piqua 51, Stebbins 6
Ross 41, Northwest 7
Winton Woods 35, La Salle 13
Withrow 44, Loveland 7
DIVISION III
Region 11
Bishop Watterson 45, Hamilton Township 14
Bloom-Carroll 48, Col. Beechcroft 0
Granville 25, Bellefontaine 20
Jackson 44, Miami Trace 7
London 42, Chillicothe 12
Sheridan 26, Circleville 0
Tri-Valley 30, Jonathan Alder 10
Washington C.H. 61, Col. South 54
Region 12
Badin 42, Woodward 0
Bellbrook 42, Celina 21
Monroe 52, Hughes 15
New Richmond 28, Tecumseh 27
Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0
Trotwood 40, Chaminade Julienne 33
Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14
Western Brown 33, Mt. Healthy 20
DIVISION IV
Region 14
Bellevue 40, Galion 9
Bellville Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26
Elyria Catholic 43, Bryan 0
Glenville 46, Napoleon 8
Sandusky Perkins 65, River Valley 14
St. Marys 42, Buckeye Valley 18
Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7
West Holmes 49, Shelby 7
Region 16
Alter 21, Reading 14
Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Eaton 31, Fenwick 28
McNicholas 42, Northridge 12
Springfield Shawnee 33, Roger Bacon 7
Taft 45, CHCA 7
Urbana 42, Graham 35
Wyoming 44, Waverly 0
DIVISION V
Region 18
Coldwater 41, North Union 7
Defiance Tinora 37, Marengo Highland 7
Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7
Elmwood 42, Delta 24
Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Archbold 35
Huron 35, Milan Edison 14
Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20
Oak Harbor 47, Genoa Area 36
Region 20
Blanchester 60, Summit Country Day 28
Brookville 41, Purcell Marian 7
Madeira 49, Gamble Montessori 12
Milton-Union 49, Greenon 0
Northeastern 45, Waynesville 22
Preble Shawnee 33, Greeneview 28
Valley View 38, Carlisle 8
Zane Trace 56, Clark Montessori 0
DIVISION VI
Region 24
Allen East 45, Lucasville Valley 0
Cin. Country Day 27, Beaver Eastern 20
Marion Local 45, Anna 0
Paint Valley 50, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Tri-Village 33, Deer Park 6
Twin Valley South 70, Williamsburg 38
Versailles 47, National Trail 0
West Liberty-Salem 35, Triad 28
DIVISION VII
Region 26
Antwerp 43, Hardin Northern 13
Delphos Jefferson 31, Ayersville 26
Delphos St Johns 55, Arlington 24
Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 14
Lima Central Catholic 41, Tiffin Calvert 14
McComb 57, Edon 3
Pandora-Gilboa 42,Upper Scioto Valley 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 32, North Central 8
Region 28
Ansonia 67, Riverview East 0
Catholic Central 36, SBEP 0
Fort Loramie 43, St. Henry 20
Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0
Minster 50, Fort Recovery 22
New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7
Riverside 42, Lehman Catholic 10
Southeastern 36, Cin. College Prep 8