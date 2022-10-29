springfield-news-sun logo
High School Football: First-round playoff scoreboard

Sports
1 hour ago

Friday’s Results

DIVISION I

Region 2

Centerville 34, Northmont 21

Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Fairmont 24, Wayne 20

Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24

Olentangy Berlin 42, Delaware Hayes 24

Olentangy Liberty 20, Tol. Whitmer 7

Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14

Springfield 35, Olentangy Orange 7

Region 4

Elder 49, Middletown 7

Lakota West 43, Lebanon 0

Milford 62, Western Hills 16

Mason 14, Colerain 7

Moeller 39, Hamilton 13

Princeton 43, West Clermont 6

Springboro 42, Oak Hills 10

St. Xavier 42, Fairfield 28

DIVISION II

Region 8

Anderson 44, Troy 7

Edgewood 38, Lima Senior 6

Kings 56, Sidney 14

Little Miami 27, Xenia 24, 2OT

Piqua 51, Stebbins 6

Ross 41, Northwest 7

Winton Woods 35, La Salle 13

Withrow 44, Loveland 7

DIVISION III

Region 11

Bishop Watterson 45, Hamilton Township 14

Bloom-Carroll 48, Col. Beechcroft 0

Granville 25, Bellefontaine 20

Jackson 44, Miami Trace 7

London 42, Chillicothe 12

Sheridan 26, Circleville 0

Tri-Valley 30, Jonathan Alder 10

Washington C.H. 61, Col. South 54

Region 12

Badin 42, Woodward 0

Bellbrook 42, Celina 21

Monroe 52, Hughes 15

New Richmond 28, Tecumseh 27

Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0

Trotwood 40, Chaminade Julienne 33

Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14

Western Brown 33, Mt. Healthy 20

DIVISION IV

Region 14

Bellevue 40, Galion 9

Bellville Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26

Elyria Catholic 43, Bryan 0

Glenville 46, Napoleon 8

Sandusky Perkins 65, River Valley 14

St. Marys 42, Buckeye Valley 18

Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7

West Holmes 49, Shelby 7

Region 16

Alter 21, Reading 14

Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Eaton 31, Fenwick 28

McNicholas 42, Northridge 12

Springfield Shawnee 33, Roger Bacon 7

Taft 45, CHCA 7

Urbana 42, Graham 35

Wyoming 44, Waverly 0

DIVISION V

Region 18

Coldwater 41, North Union 7

Defiance Tinora 37, Marengo Highland 7

Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7

Elmwood 42, Delta 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Archbold 35

Huron 35, Milan Edison 14

Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20

Oak Harbor 47, Genoa Area 36

Region 20

Blanchester 60, Summit Country Day 28

Brookville 41, Purcell Marian 7

Madeira 49, Gamble Montessori 12

Milton-Union 49, Greenon 0

Northeastern 45, Waynesville 22

Preble Shawnee 33, Greeneview 28

Valley View 38, Carlisle 8

Zane Trace 56, Clark Montessori 0

DIVISION VI

Region 24

Allen East 45, Lucasville Valley 0

Cin. Country Day 27, Beaver Eastern 20

Marion Local 45, Anna 0

Paint Valley 50, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Tri-Village 33, Deer Park 6

Twin Valley South 70, Williamsburg 38

Versailles 47, National Trail 0

West Liberty-Salem 35, Triad 28

DIVISION VII

Region 26

Antwerp 43, Hardin Northern 13

Delphos Jefferson 31, Ayersville 26

Delphos St Johns 55, Arlington 24

Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 14

Lima Central Catholic 41, Tiffin Calvert 14

McComb 57, Edon 3

Pandora-Gilboa 42,Upper Scioto Valley 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 32, North Central 8

Region 28

Ansonia 67, Riverview East 0

Catholic Central 36, SBEP 0

Fort Loramie 43, St. Henry 20

Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0

Minster 50, Fort Recovery 22

New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7

Riverside 42, Lehman Catholic 10

Southeastern 36, Cin. College Prep 8

